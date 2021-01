NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday morning, Collin Arnold’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

On January 7, Arnold was driving a City-owned vehicle which stuck another vehicle. NOPD was notified and investigated.

Arnold displayed signs of being intoxicated, but refused a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently booked into OPSO.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Collin Arnold has been suspended without pay, for 20 days.