Listen to what the medical advice is

METAIRIE, La – Pharmacist Al Spitale is a patient man.

He has no choice.

He waits.

He wonders.

He watches the clock.

He hopes his supply of flu shots will soon arrive at Majoria Drugs in Metairie, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood also talks with teaching doctor and medical correspondent, Dr. Rachel Reitan.

Dr. Rachel says even if you never get a flu shot, this is the year to get one.

And even kids, Dr. Rachel advises.

The doctor says they should also get the flu shot, too.