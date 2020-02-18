Northwestern State University suspends football coach accused of DWI

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Brad Laird of the Northwestern State Demons reacts during the second half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — The head football coach of a university in Louisiana is suspended after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

News outlets report Northwestern State University football coach Brad Laird is suspended without pay for one week.

He says he was arrested Saturday night after drinking alcohol and driving. He issued a statement taking responsibility for the arrest.

Director of Athletics Greg Burke says Laird was also given a letter of reprimand stating the consequences the coach could face if any future misconduct takes place. Laird has been head football coach at the school since 2018.