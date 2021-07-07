Northshore’s low-cost vet clinic extended due to high demand

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Northshore Humane Society has extended its low-cost Woofstock vet clinic through the end of August.

Annual vaccinations are offered to the public for $75. Other vaccinations and shots will also be available and microchipping is $15 per pet. Discounted heartworm and flea prevention will also be available for purchase, while supplies last.

“For the second year, our COVID-transformed Woofstock clinic has vaccinated a record number of dogs in our community,” said NHS CEO, Scott Bernier. “Because of the flexibility of scheduling an appointment through our clinic anytime, over 1,500 canines have already taken advantage of the low cost services.”

Make an appointment by calling (985) 892-7387 x 3 or emailing clinic@nshumane.org.