Northshore Humane Society in urgent need for volunteers to foster displaced dogs, drain flooded kennels

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society in Covington have made a plea for immediate assistance in caring for sheltered animals currently displaced due to heavy rain on Tuesday.

According to the Human Society, the kennels are flooded and the dog have nowhere to go.

The shelter has moved all of them inside, but as the water continues to rise, the shelter is asking for volunteers to foster the dogs at home.

“While flooding is a challenge we deal with regularly at the shelter, today’s water rose much higher and faster than usual,” said NHS Director of Operations, Alexandra Coogan. “With heavy rain expected through the weekend, we want to get as many dogs out of the shelter as possible.”

The shelter is also asking for a portable pump to drain the water, or for donations to purchase one.

Those interested in assisting the shelter, can call +1 (985) 892-7387, visit northshorehumane.org/donate or email rescue@nshumane.org.

