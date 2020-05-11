Northeast Louisiana juvenile lockup sees another mass escape

MONROE, La. (KNOE-TV) — Six of eight juveniles who escaped from a youth center in northeast Louisiana have been recaptured.

KNOE-TV reports the eight broke out of the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe before dawn Saturday morning. It’s at least the third escape from Swanson in the five weeks.

Two juveniles escaped April 6, while 11 juveniles broke out days later. Monroe police say the two who are still on the run are Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane.

The Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans saw a riot in April involving dozens of youth that left two guards with minor injuries.