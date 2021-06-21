North Shore teen searching for “sole” mate after finding shoe in middle of road

MADISONVILLE, La. — A North Shore teen is putting her heart and “sole” into finding the owner of a shoe that once was lost, but now is found.
Carson Thorpe, 17, was stopped at a traffic light when she spotted a single size 13 Nike Air 270 shoe in the middle of the road. Believing it belongs to her soulmate, Thorpe and her family are searching for the owner through social media and local news outlets.
If you or someone you know is the owner of the shoe, contact Misty Thorpe at mistythorpe@gmail.com.