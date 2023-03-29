NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you don’t mind, don’t say anything.

What you’re about to see is a secret.

Sort of.

It’s an undercover operation taking place is somebody’s Louisiana front yard.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is watching.

It’s all organized and orchestrated by Hailey Frey.

Hailey could be confused with Peter Cottontail because after all, hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way.

Behind her laptop, Hailey’s real job is working behind the scenes in the Louisiana movie and TV business.

She handles the extras behind the scenes.

Now, Hailey moves to the foreground for the business she created called Just Yard It Y’all.

Now, the 26-year-old single mom from Mandeville hopes to make a little holiday cash by offering up an omelet of an opportunity.



Hailey will fill your yard full of Easter eggs.

Plastic Easter eggs packed full of candy and toys.

Once her job is done and you open your front door, there’s no doubt about it.

Peter Cottontail did find a way to hop over to your house.