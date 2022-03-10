ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — Just up the road in Tangipahoa Parish there’s a growing community of athletes, that spend almost every free moment on two wheels.

They’re tearing it up, practicing, challenging each other, racing motocross (MX) style.

There are actually three MX tracks in Tangipahoa Parish, including one in Kentwood, one in Loranger and another in Roseland.

Arcola MX in Roseland played host this past weekend to a round of the Louisiana Motocross Winter Series.

There are five races total, all over Louisiana, but the fun this time was just up Interstate 55.

“When you get on that starting line, the adrenaline is just flowing,” said veteran rider William Lawson of Kentwood. “You won’t realize how much until you’ve done it yourself.”

Riders of all ages gathered at the first of four motocross events to be held in Louisiana this spring. (Photo: Scott Burke | WGNO)

Over 200 riders from all over the southeast went toe to toe and wheel to wheel, to see who’s the best.

With multiple race classes, there are riders as young as 3, and some older than 70.

Young, old, boy, or girl, everyone gets a chance to race to the checkered flag.

But there’s much more to it and you can check it out almost every weekend and even some weekdays – weather permitting.

“I would say the best thing about race day is the excitement that comes with it and the nerves and everything, but it’s fun to go out there and compete and maybe win,” Abita Springs rider Logan Reeves told WGNO Sports at the Arcola MX. “It’s a sport for anybody, anyone from 70 years old all the way down to 5 years old can ride. It really doesn’t matter your experience. Anybody can do it.”

Admission is free on practice days if you want to watch, but you’ll have to pay a gate fee on race days that’s usually about $10 a person.

If you want to ride, it’s anywhere from $30 to $35 at most tracks.

“Race day is different from our regular practice days because we know we’re gonna have a lot more people, especially when it’s dry like this, it takes a whole lot more water to get things ready,” said Arcola MX track manager and Walker native, Raymond Easterly, who praised the sport for its inclusiveness and family-friendly atmosphere.

“One thing is, I think it keeps the kids away from the tablets so much,” he told WGNO Sports on race day. “They’re out here doing a sport that is really good. I love to see the families. There are so many people here right now that’s just great to see that.”

Here’s a list of links to the dirtbike tracks in our area:

Arcola MX – 63599 Roch Rd. in Roseland

Hammond MX at Full Throttle MX Parlk – 49839 Morris Rd. in Loranger

Wildwood MX – 16200 West Hayes Rd. in Kentwood

Sand Lake MX at Zona ATV Recreation Park – 49119 LA-60 on Franklinton