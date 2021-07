(NEXSTAR) — AirCar, a relatively new prototype for a flying car, has successfully completed a 35-minute trip between international airports in Slovakia, allegedly turning “science fiction into a reality,” according to its developers.

The hybrid car-aircraft flew between Nitra, in western Slovakia, to the capital of Bratislava early on Monday, June 28. Upon landing at Bratislava, AirCar inventor Stefan Klein retracted the flying car’s wings and drove it into the downtown area.