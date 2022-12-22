Her name is Izzy and she's got a bracelet just for you

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – It’s time to re-stock the shop for the season.

That’s what you do when you’re an about-to-be ten-year-old Louisiana businesswoman and your customers like your new line.

Your new holiday line.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wonders if there might be something here that Santa would find stylish.

Izzy Authement says, “yes, this green and white one, it says jolly on it.”

Back home, in her laundry room world headquarters in Mandeville, Izzy creates bracelets.

This time of year, they are bracelets for Christmas.

With beads and ribbons and innovative imagination.

Izzy is a designing woman.

She’s a fourth grader who makes them and donates the money she makes to kids who have brain cancer.

Izzy says, “my friends Bella and Walker died from pediatric brain cancer and I wanted to raise money to try to make a cure.”

Fashions for Kids is the shop where Izzy’s clients shop.

There are only so many shopping days left.

But oh-so-many ways for Izzy Authement to bring joy to the world.

