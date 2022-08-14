NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater area that sent a man to the hospital Sunday. Officers say the man was taken by private vehicle.

A call came in just before 12:50 p.m. of a shooting at the corner of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand streets. According to the NOPD, a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident, but his condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time. The New Orleans Police Department is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.