NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission broke ground on a campaign promise Tuesday to bring back the only public baseball stadium in Algiers.

Baseball in the Skelly Rupp Stadium is returning to Algiers after it was shut down years ago. The project was put on pause when the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries discovered bald eagles and nesting grounds near the site.

Now, leaders say it is time to restore the game for the community.

“This gives us the opportunity to do a few things: continue to grow baseball in Algiers with NORD, but also give those high schools on the west bank of new orleans the opportunity to have home games where they don’t have to travel to the east bank to play home games,” said Larry Barabino, Chief Executive Officer of NORD.

College-level teams will also be able to use the $4.9 million stadium. The project is being funded by FEMA, City Bonds, and Hurricane Katrina insurance fund.

