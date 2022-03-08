NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the City of New Orleans announced the return of ‘Movies in the Park’ for 2022. The annual spring series is hosted by the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and will feature family-friendly, outdoor movie screenings at NORD parks and playgrounds across the city.

The Spring 2022 season begins Friday, March 11 with “Space Jam” at Rosenwald Playground located at 1120 South Broad Street.

Movies begin at dusk, and each film screening has an alternate, indoor location in case of inclement weather.

Concessions are available at select events, but moviegoers are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs and blankets.

No pets, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, firearms, weapons, smoking or outdoor cooking are allowed during the event.

NORD Movies in the Park Spring 2022 Schedule

Friday, March 11 — “Space Jam” at Rosenwald, 1120 S. Broad St.

Rain site: Rosenwald Rec Center, 1120 S. Broad St.

Friday, March 18 — “The Amazing Spiderman” at Milne Playground, 5420 Franklin Ave.

Rain site: Milne Rec Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.

Friday, March 25 — “Finding Dory” at The Lafitte Greenway, 1971 Lafitte St.

Rain site: Tremé Rec Center, 900 N. Villere St.

Friday, April 1 — “Cars 2” at Harrell Playground, 2202 Leonidas St.

Rain site: Rosenwald Rec Center, 1120 S. Broad St.

Friday, April 8 — “Little” at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.

Rain site: Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd.

Friday, April 22 — “The 5th Wave” PG 13 at Lyons Playground, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Friday, April 29 — “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at Cut Off Playground, 6600 Belgrade St.

Rain site: Cut Off Rec Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

Friday, May 6 — “The Princess and the Frog” at Stallings St. Claude Playground, 4300 St. Claude Ave.

Rain site: Stallings St. Claude Rec Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.

Friday, May 13 — “A Bug’s Life” at Sankofa Wetland Park, 6401 Florida Ave.

Rain site: Sanchez Rec Center, 1616 Fats Domino Ave.