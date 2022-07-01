No matter how small or safe a pool looks, you should never swim alone. There should always be an adult on hand to supervise playtime for younger kids.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking to make a splash for the holiday weekend?

On Friday, NORD announced that a select number of pools will be open on the 4th of July. According to NORD officials, this is the first time NORD will open its facilities for the holiday. Since the 4th of July is on a weekday NORD wanted to provide opportunities for residents to cool off and enjoy aquatic recreation activities.

NORD will open four city pools on Monday, July 4, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting. The pools that will be open and fully staffed include the following:

Federal City outdoor pool: 2200 Constitution St.

Joe W. Brown indoor pool: 5601 Read Blvd.

Lyons outdoor pool: 624 Louisiana Ave.

Stallings Gentilly outdoor pool: 2700 Lapeyrouse St.

The four open pools will offer open swim and family swim only. The other aquatics facilities will remain closed. Regular operating hours at all NORD facilities will resume Tuesday, July 5. For more information on NORD’s aquatics programs and schedules, you can visit https://nordc.org/activities/aquatics/.