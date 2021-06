NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has recovered a body found floating in Lake Pontchartrain near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive on Tuesday just before noon.

The body is that of an adult female.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Initial reports say there is no sign of trauma to the body.

The signal remains an unclassified death at this time.

There is no additional information available at this time.