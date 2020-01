NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a woman in the 4100 block of S. Carrollton Avenue.

Investigators say that the shooting happened around 11:40 Thursday night.

Officers say that the female victim was shot in the chest and taken the hospital in a private vehicle.

Her condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.