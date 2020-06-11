NOPD: Woman shot in chest near Duncan Plaza ‘defund NOPD’ protest

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was shot in the chest near a “defund NOPD” protest in Duncan Plaza this afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue, according to the NOPD. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

#NOPD investigating shooting at intersection of Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue. Initial reports show female victim having sustained gunshot wound to chest. Victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 11, 2020

The Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition hosted a protest in Duncan Plaza starting at 12:30 p.m., drawing a large crowd of demonstrators.

NOPD officers briefly took one woman who police said fit the description of the shooter into custody at the scene. The crowd of demonstrators swarmed on the officers, chanting “let her go.”

The woman who police detained was released by the NOPD a short time later.

Stay tuned to WGNO for ongoing coverage of this breaking news event.