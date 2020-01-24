NOPD: Woman pulls gun on armed man arguing with her boyfriend, gets shot in chest

NEW ORLEANS – A 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest last night after police say she intervened in a fight between her boyfriend and two other men.

The woman was with her boyfriend in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue just before midnight on January 23 when the argument began, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim’s boyfriend was arguing with two unidentified men when one of the men left and returned with a handgun.

The victim retreated to her vehicle and retrieved her handgun, according to the NOPD.

The woman pointed her gun at the armed man, who then shot her in the chest.

The victim’s boyfriend helped her into her vehicle and drove her to a hospital, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released.