NOPD welcomes 76th National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues conference to town

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson welcomed 250 chapters from the National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues on Wednesday morning. The 76th annual national conference, which runs through Aug. 21, kicked off its yearly event at the Marriott Hotel in New Orleans.

NPAL exists to aid in preventing juvenile crime by providing service, recreational, and educational opportunities through local PAL chapters.

NOPD relaunched its PAL program in September 2019 and has held several events for local children including a sports camp with the New Orleans Pelicans and a basketball tournament called “Hoopin’ with NOPD.”

According to an official media release, attendees of this week’s conference will have an opportunity to participate in a town hall discussion about reimaging policing and the role of community engagement as well as several different break-out sessions on various subjects including mentoring, grant writing and abuse prevention.

“This is an opportunity for us as law enforcement professionals to engage with our youth,” said Ferguson. “But, also share ideas with each other to be better public servants to the communities in which we serve.”