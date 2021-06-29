NOPD warns motorists to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ during Independence Day holiday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This Independence Day, the NOPD is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving awareness campaign.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up late in the evening, more cars will be on the roads at night. In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the July 4th holiday period (July 3-8). Thirty-eight percent (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

“We want our community to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but we also want responsible drivers on the roads,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “We repeat this message constantly, but it is still a critical issue: Drunk driving is deadly and illegal. Remember: If you are caught drinking and driving, we will pull you over, and you will likely be arrested. Driving under the influence of any substance will land you a DUI.”

The NOPD recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program [Insert your local sober ride program specifics here].

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call police.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.