NOPD warns against New Year’s Eve Prayer Event

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is issuing an early warning about large gatherings on New Year’s Eve.

Pictured event scheduled for tomorrow evening is UNPERMITTED & in violation of #COVID19 guidelines set by City of New Orleans. #NOPD officers will be at location to ensure this illegal event does not take place. Public is urged not to attempt to attend this event. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/25gJht2dRu — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 30, 2020

In a tweet, the department said the event is not permitted and violates the city’s COVID-19 guidelines. The NOPD says that they will be on location to make sure the event doesn’t happen. Also, police are encouraging people not to attend.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office also released a statement on this gathering saying that New Orleanians must continue to be vigilant about keeping the positivity rate below that five percent threshold and not falter now.

“Our residents have worked tirelessly and sacrificed a great deal to help us respond to a global pandemic and flatten the curve on what will be a third time if we do this right. That has meant sacrificing some of our most treasured traditions and practices. We will always be a community that is strong in our faith and expressing that faith, but we don’t want to put our people in danger while doing so. As we are now in our second week with a positivity rate over 5%, we must continue to be vigilant and not falter now. We are asking everyone to please follow the guidelines and ring in the new year safely with the members of your immediate household. No one wants to go backwards.”