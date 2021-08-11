One week since missing woman left home without phone, purse or money, NOPD wants help finding her

The NOPD is hoping the the public has information that may lead to finding a missing woman that has not been seen in over a week. (Photo: NOPD)

Daniela Fernanda Vargas Buitrago (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is hoping the the public has information that may lead to finding a missing woman that has not been seen in over a week.

Daniela Fernanda Vargas Buitrago, 29, was last seen by family members on Aug. 3 at about 4:30 a.m.

Buitrago left her cell phone, purse, credit/debit cards and other personal items at her residence before she left home.

The initial report was sent on Tuesday (Aug. 10). As of Wednesday, NOPD told WGNO there were still no leads regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with additional information on Buitrago is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.