NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Algiers.
According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 500 block of Croyden Avenue.
Reports show a male sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation.
