NOPD: Uber driver drove the wrong way, fought with passengers before pulling out gun and opening fire

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested an Uber driver they say drove two passengers the wrong direction, got into a fight with them, and then pulled out a gun and opened fire.



The situation began when two people ordered an Uber around midnight on February 16. Fifty-three-year-old Ahmad Ahmad picked up the pair and agreed to drive them to their destination, which was in Kenner.



Instead, Ahmad began driving across the Mississippi River. The passengers began to question his driving, and an argument began, according to the NOPD.



Ahmad stopped the car, and the police were called. One of the passengers ordered another Uber. The two people got into that vehicle when it arrived, but Ahmad stepped in.



Ahmad reportedly opened the second Uber’s passenger door, reached across the cab, and removed the keys from the ignition. At that point, Ahmad got into a physical confrontation with one of the passengers.



Ahmad then returned to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun, and opened fire at the two passengers. The victims fled the scene on foot, and Ahmad drove away, according to the NOPD.



Some time later, Ahmad returned to the scene, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, theft, and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

