NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the St.Bernard area Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 4100 block of Davey Street.

Reports show two gunshot wound victims.

One victim was on the scene when police arrived and another arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance.

The incident is still under investigation.