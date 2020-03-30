NOPD to make more arrests after weekend events

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is speaking out about this weekend’s gatherings that violated city and state orders to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.



Police chief Shaun Ferguson says the NOPD is making arrests.



“We obtained a warrant for one indvidual’s arrest, as well as obtained a summons for a second individual’s arrest,” Ferguson said. “But we start out with a warning. We ask you. We should not be in a position to have to ask you to be responsible for your own self.”



Ferguson said the person under arrest was the organizer of the funeral event who refused to shut it down, and the person who was issued a summons was the leader of the band.



Ferguson said as more people from that event are identified, more will be arrested.

