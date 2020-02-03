NOPD: Thieves in stolen car burglarize parked car in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking residents of Lakeview to keep an eye out for a stolen car that was used in a vehicle burglary.



The white 2010 Nissan Maxima has a spare tire on the rear driver’s side and a Louisiana license plate 892CNI, according to the NOPD. At least three suspects were recorded on surveillance camera driving the car in the 600 block of French Street on February 2.

During that incident, the driver of the stolen car stopped next to a parked white sedan. One suspect got out of the stolen car and burglarized the parked car before returning to the stolen car, which promptly sped away.



The Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on January 27, according to the NOPD.



Anyone with information regarding this incident or the described suspects is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.