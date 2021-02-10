NOPD: Suspect arrested without incident after multi-hour standoff at New Orleans East hotel

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday afternoon, the NOPD announced the arrest of the subject of a multi-hour SWAT standoff.

Around 8:30 a.m. on February 9, members of the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and representatives from the U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the Trident Inn & Suites on the I-10 Service Road.

The subject of the warrant, 35-year-old Charles Mangrum, was wanted on charges out of St. Tammany Parish. Officials say Mangrum retreated to his hotel room, barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender. NOPD Special Operations Division (SOD) officers were called to the scene and, soon after, a SWAT roll was declared.

At some point throughout the morning, officers learned that Mangrum had an adult female inside of the room with him. Officials were able to negotiate, and the female subject was released from the room unharmed, while Mangrum remained in the room.

According to the NOPD, at one point during the operation, SOD officers deployed tear gas in an effort to drive Mangrum from the room. Mangrum responded by firing at the officers, who were inside an armored tactical vehicle. The vehicle was struck by the gunfire, but no officers were injured in the exchange.

Officials say negotiations continued through the night and into Wednesday morning. Mangrum finally exited the room at about 1:10 a.m. on February 10.

NOPD SOD secured Mangrum and took him into custody. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the firearm believed to have been used by Mangrum was located after a search of the hotel room.

In addition to the charges he faces in St. Tammany Parish, Mangrum was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice.

“The NOPD wishes to thank our law enforcement partners with the U.S. Marshals, FBI, Louisiana State Police, Probation and Parole and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their assistance in this operation, as well as our First Responder partners in the NOFD and New Orleans EMS,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Additionally, during this operation, the hotel was evacuated for the safety of the other guests there and alternative accommodations were made. The NOPD wishes to thank the Red Cross, RTA and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for their assistance in taking care of those displaced because of this operation, as well as those displaced guests for their patience and understanding.”

Ferguson also thanked all officers who responded to this incident, citing Special Operations Division officers who engaged in their third SWAT roll in seven days.

“This was the third time in a week that this unit had to be deployed to a scene for a barricaded subject,” Ferguson said. “These incidents are stressful for all involved, so having to handle three in the stretch of seven days is indeed a feat. In two of these incidents, NOPD officers were even fired upon by the barricaded subject. In each instance, our officers practiced patience and professionalism in situations that stretched for multiple hours and ultimately resulted in the safe arrest of each subject. This is a testament to the training and resolve our officers have in the NOPD’s mission to bring criminal offenders to justice and to protect and serve the citizens of and visitors to the City of New Orleans.”