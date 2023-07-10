NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans announced that six candidates have been selected as semi-finalists in the search for the next New Orleans Police Department superintendent.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 10 following a screening of 33 applicants by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

City officials said the screening process included a resume review, internet screening and virtual interview.

The six semi-finalists will move on to participate in a two-day Assessment Center in New Orleans that will evaluate their ability to effectively hold a position in police agency leadership.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police will host the event on July 20-21. City public safety officials and stakeholders will be involved in the interview process to offer a local perspective.

Following the Assessment Center, city officials said chosen finalists will interview with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other senior administrators. Once a candidate has been chosen, they will follow through with the confirmation process.

The application period opened on June 6 and closed on June 23.

