NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is continuing its effort to fill vacancies, launching the latest class of 20 recruits Monday morning.

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Mayor Latoya Cantrell spoke to the recruits at the launch ceremony. “You have chosen an honorable profession, and you are doing so at a time that is very challenging in our country,” said Woodfork.

At this point, the recruits have undergone a series of mental and physical tests. Mayor Cantrell acknowledged the struggles the recruits might face, “I want you to keep going at any moment you feel discouraged.”

Ultimately, the message was one of unity, “I want you to dig so far with me to ensure that you give it all that you have not only to yourselves but to your colleagues because you are on this journey together,” said Cantrell.

The recruits will undergo 26 weeks at the academy and then spend four months doing on-the-job training with an officer before they are able to work independently.

If you’re interested in joining the next class of recruits, go to joinnopd.org.

