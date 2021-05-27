NOPD summer policing strategy to include help from Louisiana State Police

NEW ORLEANS— Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shawn Ferguson announced a strategy aimed at helping curb violent crime and teen crime in the city.

The summer policing strategy called Operation Golden Eagle will include help from the Louisiana State Police with patrols throughout high crime areas in the city.

Ferguson also pointed to problem spots like the Claiborne corridor and the Downman Rd. and Chef Menteur Hwy. intersections where, recently, drag racing has become an issue.

Young people playing basket ball at Thrive 9th Ward at the Giving Hope Community Center in the Desire neighborhood (WGNO-TV)

Thrive 9th Ward is among the organizations working with youth in New Orleans year round, and they point out that while youth crime is a problem, young people int he city could also use support.

Director Oscar Brown stated, “Most of our teens in the city are great kids. They just need someone to walk along side them along the way.”