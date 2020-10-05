NOPD: Streetcar robbery foiled when streetcar rolls away

NEW ORLEANS – A man attempted to rob a streetcar driver Uptown yesterday, but failed when the streetcar rolled away.

The attempted robbery occurred at the intersection of Washington Avenue and St. Charles Avenue just after 8 p.m. on October 4, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

An unidentified man who was a passenger on the streetcar exited the streetcar at the stop. He then turned around and pulled out a knife.

The armed robber demanded the streetcar driver hand over the money from the fare box. The streetcar driver then closed the doors and drove away, according to the NOPD.

The armed man attempted to pry the doors open, but failed.

No further information has been released.