NOPD: Single vehicle crash claims driver’s life, passenger in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single vehicle traffic fatality that occurred before 2 a.m. Saturday on General Degaulle Drive near River Oaks Street.

NOPD Fourth District officers discovered two victims. Th 44-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition by NOEMS.

The initial investigation indicates the driver, travelling in a Dodge Challenger, was heading northbound on General DeGaulle at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons she loss control of the vehicle.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Officer will identify the decedent and determine cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.