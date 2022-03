NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Frenchmen Street on March 29, 2022.

According to police records, at 1:21 p.m., a female with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital on her own.

NOPD notified the public of the shooting on Twitter around 1:45 p.m.

There is no additional information at this time.