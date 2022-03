NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Symmes Avenue and Queisser Street.

According to NOPD’s Twitter, around 4:22 p.m., two male victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

WGNO arrived at the hospital and located a vehicle that looked like it had been shot at.

No further information is currently available at this time.