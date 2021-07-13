NOPD set to conduct sobriety checkpoints. See dates and times

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is continuing is strong stance against drunk driving following its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Fourth of July campaign earlier this month by scheduling sobriety checkpoints later this month.

The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints in Orleans Parish on Thursday, July 15 and on Friday, July 23.

The checkpoint will start at 9 p.m. each day and run until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The NOPD says motorists will experience minimal delays during these checkpoints and should have the proper documentation available if requested, such as proof of insurance, driver’s license, etc.