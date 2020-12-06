NOPD Sergeant fired after posting “racially insensitive” comments on social media

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans Police Officer was found in violation of the NOPD Professional Conduct and Moral Conduct policies. Sergeant Anthony Edenfield was terminated Friday, December 4.

The Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) investigated Edenfield’s social media comments during May and June this year. According to NOPD, the posts were about publicized social unrest and the posts attributed to Edenfield were determined to be racially insensitive and inappropriate.

“Activities that threaten the public trust in the New Orleans Police Department are unacceptable. Our officers are held to a higher standard, and this type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated”, said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson