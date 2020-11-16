NOPD sergeant charged in drunken driving crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a sergeant has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a cruiser into another car, injuring himself and the other driver.

The agency says 52-year-old Sgt. Danny McMullen Jr. was taken to a hospital early Sunday, where a breath test indicated he was intoxicated. Police say in a statement that the crash happened around 2 a.m. on an interstate.

McMullen’s injuries were described as “minor,” and the other driver was injured but not taken to the hospital.

A police spokesman says that McMullen has been placed on emergency suspension. He and an attorney didn’t immediately return a news outlet’s request for comment.