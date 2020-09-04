NOPD Sergeant arrested for alleged road-rage incident involving a gun

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, NOPD officers were flagged down by a woman saying she was involved in a “road-rage incident.”

Court documents show that the woman flagged down officers near the corner of North Broad Street and Lafitte Avenue. She claims that a man pulled up behind her in a black Ford Expedition and pointed a pistol at her through his front windshield.

She says that she followed the Expedition in an attempt to snap a picture of his license plate, but she stopped when she saw the officers and flagged them down.

Officers pulled the Expedition over a few blocks away, and determined the driver to be 48-year-old Robert Blanchard, a current NOPD Sergeant.

Blanchard had his police department-issued handgun, which matched the description of the weapon that he was accused of pointing at the other woman.

Blanchard faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, a crime that can carry up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.