METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On April 19, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating several vehicle burglaries.

According to NOPD, the burglaries happened between 2:30-3:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Milne Street, the 6500 block of Wuerpel Street, the 5800 and 6000 blocks of Louis XIV Street, the 6300 block of Colbert Street, the 100 block of Bragg Street and in the 6100 block of Louisville Street.

Reports show the pictured black SUV was used by the suspects in these burglaries.

NOPD Investigating Multiple Overnight Vehicle Burglaries in Third District

5800 Blk Louis XIV car burglary PC|WGNO LBJ

Police reported that at least one of the suspects was armed with a firearm during the incidents.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.