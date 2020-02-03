NOPD seeks suspect in armed robberies of Walgreens and Dollar General stores

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection with two armed robberies.

The first robbery happened at the Walgreen’s located at 718 South Carrollton Ave and the second happened at the Dollar General located at 8201 Earhart Boulevard.

Both robberies took place January 31, 2020.

Detectives say that around 9:15 p.m. the suspect entered the Walgreen’s brandishing a firearm and demanding money. Once the cashier complied, the suspect fled the location with an undetermined amount of cash.

Approximately 30 minutes later the same suspect entered the Dollar General brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The cashier refused at which time the suspect fled the location with merchandise.

The suspect was described older black male, possible 40’s, thin to medium build, about 5’10. The was wearing a gray colored sweat shirt that said “Army” on the front and a black “A” design on the back with black pants with white writing on both legs (possibly patches), black shoes, black baseball cap and a gray bandana around neck.

Second District Detectives are in charge of the investigation and be contacted at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).