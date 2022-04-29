NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault.

According to NOPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Homer Plessy Way and Burgundy Street on April 24.

According to investigators, the suspect had a gun and fired at the victim during a road rage incident.

The suspect is described as a white male driving a silver Lexus.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, suspect or incident, please notify 5th District Detective Courtney Leonard or any on duty 5th District detective at 504-658-6050, 911 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.