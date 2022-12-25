NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year old Ricky Cowart as a person of interest in connection to a homicide on Friday (Dec. 23) in the Warehouse district.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Baronne Street inside of a Rouses parking lot killing local comedian, Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

According to officials, Bingham is not a wanted suspect in this incident, but detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Cowart follows as the second person of interest identified by NOPD in the case along side Dyamonique Smith.

Anyone with information or can locate these individuals is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

