NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating three persons of interest in connection with a traffic violation.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Taji Hasty, 32-year-old John Esler, and 50-year-old Adson Ribeieo.

Reports show that on February 7, several vehicles drove recklessly in the area of Howard and O’Keefe Avenues.

The vehicles involved are owned by Hasty, Esler, and Ribeieo according to NOPD.

Hasty, Esler, and Ribeieo are not sought on criminal charges at this time, however, detectives say they feel that these individuals might have information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Lane, or any 8th District detective, at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.