NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in finding a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened on April 17.

According to NOPD, 49-year-old Virgil James is the person of interest in a shooting investigation that happened in the 2600 block of Allen Street.

James is not wanted on criminal charges in the incident according to NOPD. However, detectives think he may have information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.