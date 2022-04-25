UPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department canceled the BOLO for Rose and she is no longer wanted for questioning.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest for a homicide that happened in 2018.

According to NOPD, 23-year-old Tesha Rose is a person of interest in connection with the homicide that happened on January 8, 2018, in the 6300 block of Woodland Highway.

Reports show that Rose is not wanted. Detectives would like to speak with her for more information on the homicide.

Police ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact NOPD at (505) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.