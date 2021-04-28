NOPD seeks man for questioning in 2020 homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help finding a person of interest.



Police are looking for 30-year-old Shawn Breaux for questioning concerning a 2020 homicide that happened on August 22 in the 200 block of Baronne Street.

The NOPD believes Breaux may have information that could help them solve the homicide.

Anyone with information on Breaux’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.