NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is taking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest for questioning in a homicide that happened in February.

The homicide happened on February 9, 2022, at the intersection of Old Gentilly and France roads.

31-year-old Christopher Mitchell Photo courtesy: NOPD

31-year-old Christopher Mitchell is a person of interest.

Mitchell is not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation.

Detectives believe that he has knowledge of information vital to the investigation.

Mitchell is believed to be driving a four-door Acura sedan with a temporary license tag.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.