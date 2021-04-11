NOPD seeks assistance locating missing 43-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance is locating 43-year-old Vikas Punjabi, who was reported missing on Saturday, April 10.

Punjabi was scheduled to meet friends on Saturday at around 6 p.m., however he never arrived and has not responded to phone calls and messages.

He was last seen physically on Friday (April 9) at around 7:30p.m.

A welfare check was performed which revealed he was not at his home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Punjabi is asked to contact 2nd District detectives at 504-658-6020.